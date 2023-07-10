Hartford Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX opened at $97.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.28.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

