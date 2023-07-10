Hartford Financial Management Inc. Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.6 %

WY opened at $33.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

