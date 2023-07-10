Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 2.1% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

