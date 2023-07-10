Hartford Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $354,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 526.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 262,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KEY opened at $9.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.87.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.