Hartford Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,099,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $1,095,014,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $1,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PARA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

