Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after buying an additional 3,627,705 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after buying an additional 3,295,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 91.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,527,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,525,000 after buying an additional 1,689,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.63 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

