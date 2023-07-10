Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LOW opened at $221.94 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $226.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.11 and its 200 day moving average is $206.07.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.