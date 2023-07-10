Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.