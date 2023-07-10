Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.4% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $203.49 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

