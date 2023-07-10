Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 659.1% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,848,000 after buying an additional 2,198,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $49.40 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

