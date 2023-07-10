Hartford Financial Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after buying an additional 1,643,311 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

