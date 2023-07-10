Hartford Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,264 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 110,872 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after buying an additional 214,307 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 171,762 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $49.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

