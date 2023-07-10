Hartford Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 114.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 16,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $366.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.86. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.