Head to Head Analysis: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) & Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) and Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RPT Realty and Vestin Realty Mortgage I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25 Vestin Realty Mortgage I 0 0 0 0 N/A

RPT Realty presently has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4.67%. Given RPT Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $217.66 million 4.14 $84.05 million $0.81 12.83 Vestin Realty Mortgage I $2.44 million 0.90 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares RPT Realty and Vestin Realty Mortgage I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of RPT Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Vestin Realty Mortgage I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestin Realty Mortgage I has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and Vestin Realty Mortgage I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 37.20% 9.40% 4.06% Vestin Realty Mortgage I N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RPT Realty beats Vestin Realty Mortgage I on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPT Realty

(Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the common shares) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol RPT. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 43 wholly-owned shopping centers, 13 shopping centers owned through its grocery anchored joint venture, and 49 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture, which together represent 14.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). As of March 31, 2023, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.3% leased.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage I

(Free Report)

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages in the United States. It also invests in, acquires, manages, or sells real properties. The company was formerly known as Vestin Fund I, LLC. Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.