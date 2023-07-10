Head to Head Contrast: Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) & Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) and Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Sonic Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Charles River Laboratories International and Sonic Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International 0 2 8 0 2.80 Sonic Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus target price of $255.30, suggesting a potential upside of 23.40%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than Sonic Healthcare.

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and Sonic Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International 12.13% 20.12% 7.58% Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and Sonic Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International $3.98 billion 2.66 $486.23 million $9.67 21.40 Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.96 24.33

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Healthcare. Charles River Laboratories International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats Sonic Healthcare on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodent research model strains and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free (SPF) fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company also provides contract vivarium operation services to biopharmaceutical clients. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Sonic Healthcare

(Free Report)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry. It also offers primary care medical services comprising general practice clinics, occupational health services, skin cancer clinics, after-hours general practice services, general practice IT solutions, and community-based healthcare services. The company operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, and internationally. Sonic Healthcare Limited was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.