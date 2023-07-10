Head-To-Head Review: Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) vs. Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Free Report) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chartwell Retirement Residences and Sabra Health Care REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chartwell Retirement Residences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sabra Health Care REIT 2 4 1 0 1.86

Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 62.57%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus price target of $12.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Chartwell Retirement Residences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chartwell Retirement Residences is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Dividends

Profitability

Chartwell Retirement Residences pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Chartwell Retirement Residences pays out -1,611.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out -214.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Chartwell Retirement Residences and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A Sabra Health Care REIT -20.50% -4.07% -2.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Chartwell Retirement Residences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chartwell Retirement Residences and Sabra Health Care REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -247.83 Sabra Health Care REIT $624.81 million 4.38 -$77.61 million ($0.56) -21.16

Chartwell Retirement Residences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabra Health Care REIT. Chartwell Retirement Residences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabra Health Care REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chartwell Retirement Residences beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with nearly 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures. As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 39,264 beds/ units, spread across the United States and Canada.

