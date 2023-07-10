Head to Head Review: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) vs. Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MeiraGTx and Passage Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $13.62 million 30.58 -$129.62 million ($2.79) -2.51 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$136.13 million ($2.35) -0.39

MeiraGTx has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MeiraGTx and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00 Passage Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 319.05%. Passage Bio has a consensus target price of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 856.52%. Given Passage Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx N/A -109.13% -44.45% Passage Bio N/A -60.50% -49.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Passage Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Passage Bio beats MeiraGTx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

(Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Passage Bio

(Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and other program for huntington's disease. Passage Bio, Inc. has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

