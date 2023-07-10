Head to Head Survey: AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) & Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Free Report) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of AutoCanada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Camping World shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Camping World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AutoCanada and Camping World, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoCanada 0 2 1 0 2.33 Camping World 0 1 7 0 2.88

Profitability

AutoCanada presently has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 109.21%. Camping World has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.68%. Given AutoCanada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AutoCanada is more favorable than Camping World.

This table compares AutoCanada and Camping World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoCanada N/A N/A N/A Camping World 1.40% 41.01% 2.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AutoCanada and Camping World’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoCanada N/A N/A N/A $2.17 6.57 Camping World $6.97 billion 0.34 $136.95 million $2.24 12.71

Camping World has higher revenue and earnings than AutoCanada. AutoCanada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camping World, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AutoCanada pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Camping World pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. AutoCanada pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camping World pays out 111.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camping World has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Camping World is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Camping World beats AutoCanada on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services. It also arranges financing and insurance for vehicle purchases by its customers through third-party finance and insurance sources. The company sells its vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Acura, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Porsche, and Honda brands. It operates franchised dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick in Canada, as well as in Illinois, the United States. The company also offers used vehicles online. AutoCanada Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Edmonton, Canada.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel protection and planning; and RV and outdoor related consumer shows, as well as produces various monthly and annual RV focused consumer magazines; and operates the Coast to Coast Club. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; various RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersports equipment and supplies, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

