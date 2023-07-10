Head to Head Survey: Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) & IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bluejay Diagnostics and IRadimed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

IRadimed has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.04%. Given IRadimed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IRadimed is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -74.93% -65.90% IRadimed 24.27% 20.03% 17.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and IRadimed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 23.32 -$9.30 million ($0.49) -0.58 IRadimed $53.30 million 11.03 $12.83 million $1.09 42.80

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of IRadimed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IRadimed beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

