Head to Head Survey: Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) versus Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Free Report) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Hyundai Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 2.17 -$17.95 million ($0.43) -2.04 Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Hyundai Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vicinity Motor.

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -97.53% -47.28% -29.71% Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vicinity Motor and Hyundai Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vicinity Motor presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 242.31%. Given Vicinity Motor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Volatility and Risk

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vicinity Motor beats Hyundai Motor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

