HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.33.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of HQY opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -674.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

