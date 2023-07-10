Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.56.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $148.32 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $109.57 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.83.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after purchasing an additional 709,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

