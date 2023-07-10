Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

HRZN has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.20.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $13.96.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 250,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Further Reading

