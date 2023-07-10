Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance
HZNP opened at $102.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average is $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $113.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,934,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,950,000 after purchasing an additional 139,677 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,777,000 after buying an additional 188,413 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,519,000 after buying an additional 1,724,900 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.
