Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HST opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

