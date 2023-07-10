Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) versus Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Head to Head Analysis

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immunome and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Immunome alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunome N/A N/A -$36.90 million ($2.48) -3.62 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals $22.23 million 61.56 -$198.38 million ($2.48) -8.21

Immunome has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Immunome has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Immunome and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunome N/A -140.75% -83.30% Amylyx Pharmaceuticals N/A -57.84% -49.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Immunome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Immunome shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Immunome and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunome 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83

Immunome currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.81%. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 141.37%. Given Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immunome.

Summary

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals beats Immunome on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunome

(Free Report)

Immunome, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada. It is also developing AMX0114 for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.