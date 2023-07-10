Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) versus Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Head to Head Analysis

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Immunome and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunome
|N/A
|N/A
|-$36.90 million
|($2.48)
|-3.62
|Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
|$22.23 million
|61.56
|-$198.38 million
|($2.48)
|-8.21
Immunome has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk & Volatility
Profitability
This table compares Immunome and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunome
|N/A
|-140.75%
|-83.30%
|Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
|N/A
|-57.84%
|-49.40%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
14.5% of Immunome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Immunome shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Immunome and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunome
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
|0
|1
|5
|0
|2.83
Immunome currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.81%. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 141.37%. Given Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immunome.
Summary
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals beats Immunome on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Immunome
Immunome, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada. It is also developing AMX0114 for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.