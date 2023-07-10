Innova Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.0% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

