Innova Wealth Partners Sells 5,826 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.52 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

