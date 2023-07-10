Insider Buying: CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Acquires £299.88 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Free Report) insider David Fineberg purchased 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($380.61).

On Monday, June 5th, David Fineberg purchased 168 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £299.04 ($379.54).

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 149 ($1.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.47. CMC Markets plc has a 1-year low of GBX 146.40 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 317 ($4.02). The company has a market cap of £416.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,064.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 203.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.41) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital upgraded CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

