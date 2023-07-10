Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Acquires £1,993.35 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Free Report) insider Salma Shah acquired 2,055 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £1,993.35 ($2,529.95).

Mitie Group Price Performance

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.22) on Monday. Mitie Group plc has a one year low of GBX 57.90 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 104 ($1.32). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitie Group Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.59) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Articles

