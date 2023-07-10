Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Acquires £1,993.35 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Free Report) insider Salma Shah acquired 2,055 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £1,993.35 ($2,529.95).
Mitie Group Price Performance
Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.22) on Monday. Mitie Group plc has a one year low of GBX 57.90 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 104 ($1.32). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Mitie Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
