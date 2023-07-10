Insider Buying: Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Purchases £150.08 in Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Free Report) insider Peter Duffy bought 56 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($190.48).
Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Peter Duffy purchased 57 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($189.54).
- On Friday, May 5th, Peter Duffy purchased 56 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £149.52 ($189.77).
Shares of MONY opened at GBX 266.40 ($3.38) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 264.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 242.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 170.70 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.60 ($3.59).
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.
