Insider Buying: OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Director Purchases $22,110.00 in Stock

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) Director Moishe Gubin purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $22,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 697,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,631.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Moishe Gubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Moishe Gubin purchased 1,514 shares of OptimumBank stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $4,542.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Moishe Gubin purchased 104 shares of OptimumBank stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $341.12.

OptimumBank Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

OptimumBank ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

