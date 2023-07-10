Insider Buying: Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) CEO Acquires $58,203.36 in Stock

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) CEO Allan Marshall bought 23,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,203.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,642,803 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,011.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Allan Marshall bought 24,000 shares of Upexi stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $54,240.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Allan Marshall bought 100 shares of Upexi stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Allan Marshall bought 22,776 shares of Upexi stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $77,666.16.

UPXI stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Upexi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upexi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Upexi in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upexi in the first quarter worth $246,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Upexi in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

