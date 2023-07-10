Insider Selling: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 544,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $512,250.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $129,650.00.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.56. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($2.04). The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 69,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

