Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,781,006.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Gary Bowman sold 1,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $40,287.50.

On Thursday, June 1st, Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $201,900.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $147,650.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $443.66 million, a P/E ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

