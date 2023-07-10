Insider Selling: Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells $175,335.00 in Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $175,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chase alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $188,475.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $164,445.00.

Chase Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $117.21 on Monday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $76.47 and a 52-week high of $131.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.75.

Institutional Trading of Chase

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 12.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chase by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 819,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Chase by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chase by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chase by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chase in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Chase

(Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.