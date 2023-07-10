Insider Selling: Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Sells $18,975.00 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGVFree Report) insider Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $18,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,260.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Goncagul Icoren also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $19,050.00.

Energy Vault Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NRGV opened at $2.67 on Monday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGVFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 78.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRGV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energy Vault by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 253,738 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Energy Vault by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Energy Vault by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 109,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Vault by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $21,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile



Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

