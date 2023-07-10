Insider Selling: Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Sells $18,975.00 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) insider Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $18,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,260.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Goncagul Icoren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Goncagul Icoren sold 7,500 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $19,050.00.

Shares of NRGV opened at $2.67 on Monday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 78.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRGV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energy Vault by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 253,738 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Energy Vault by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Energy Vault by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 109,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Vault by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $21,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

