Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $181,000.00 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,994,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,280,370.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE:DNA opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

