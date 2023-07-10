Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $68,146.50 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $68,146.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,278,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,033,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $64,005.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $73,417.50.

NYSE:DNA opened at $1.77 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,756,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $13,306,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532,370 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

