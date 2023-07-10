Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CRO Sells $397,923.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 7,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $397,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 823,898 shares in the company, valued at $41,499,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Eugene Mcbride also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GitLab alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00.

GitLab Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7.0% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.12.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.