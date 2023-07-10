Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $325,830.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jabil Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE JBL opened at $109.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $111.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $6,686,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Jabil by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 66,428 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

