Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $229,700.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,914,203.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 1.3 %

LEGH opened at $22.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 196,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

(Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.