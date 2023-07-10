Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Sells $154,149.60 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maria Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $32,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

