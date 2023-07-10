Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Sells $338,430.84 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $338,430.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $817,235.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SMART Global Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $27.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.44. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after buying an additional 2,146,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SMART Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 525,616 shares during the last quarter.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

