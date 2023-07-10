Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Sells $338,430.84 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $338,430.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $817,235.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SMART Global Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:SGH opened at $27.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.44. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.
SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
SGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.
