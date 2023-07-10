Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Sells $344,749.44 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) CRO Paul Ohls sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $344,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 706,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,539.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paul Ohls also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 16th, Paul Ohls sold 1,780 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $25,916.80.
Sprinklr Price Performance
CXM opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.94. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759,933 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $18,277,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in Sprinklr by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,197,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 197,855 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 209,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
