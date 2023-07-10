Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Sells $344,749.44 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) CRO Paul Ohls sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $344,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 706,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,539.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Ohls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Paul Ohls sold 1,780 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $25,916.80.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.94. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759,933 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $18,277,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in Sprinklr by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,197,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 197,855 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 209,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

