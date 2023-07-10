Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $69,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,511,274.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Preto Joseph Del sold 424 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $19,978.88.

On Monday, June 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $109,593.33.

On Monday, May 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 315 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $15,324.75.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $47.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

