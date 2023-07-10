Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $132,380.16 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $132,380.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 936,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,793.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vacasa alerts:

On Thursday, June 29th, Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $146,790.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $64,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $76,128.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $50,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of VCSA opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Vacasa, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $5.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCSA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 970,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 318,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

(Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.