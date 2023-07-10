Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Sells $509,436.00 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VMware Price Performance

VMware stock opened at $141.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $145.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in VMware by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 497,124 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in VMware by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,767 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

