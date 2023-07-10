Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells $856,712.67 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WDAY opened at $218.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.03. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $230.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of -212.36, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Workday’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Workday by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

