Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO Sells $1,094,085.63 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $218.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.36, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $230.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

